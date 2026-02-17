When screen time is enough for the kiddos, turn to a book. And Deco’s got one for nature lovers.

CNN national correspondent and former WSVN reporter René Marsh has a new children’s book out called “The Nature of Change.”

The story follows a brother and sister moving into a new home.

René wrote the story because she wants to inspire young readers to understand resilience through outdoor elements.

René Marsh: “This book will help kids just have this greater appreciation of the outdoors because not only are you looking for lessons in nature, you are slowing down to pay attention to receive those lessons.”

This magical read is available now at any bookstore or online.

