The men of CNCO took over the world of Latin pop back in 2015.



After eight years together, they’re ready to say farewell to their fan base, but not before they leave them with one final song and tour to say thank you for the years of love and support for their music.

The band is saying goodbye to their fans with one last song called “La Ultima Canción.”

Richard Camacho: “‘La Ultima Cancion’ for us, you know, this song, we were looking for something to make the concept of, you know, this last chapter of us. So, I feel like a song would have been perfect for our fans.”

They didn’t want to leave anything unsaid before their time together comes to an end.

Richard Camacho: “Everything said, everything that we wanted to say to our fans, it was like a poem and for me, I feel like this song was perfect for this initiation of this last chapter.”

When it came down to creating their last tune, there were some mixed feelings.

Christopher Velez: “We feel like super excited too because it’s gonna be a new chapter for our lives for each one of us.”



Zabdiel De Jesus: “I think singing live is like a mix of hated and loved things. Because every time we do that show in this Ultima Cita Tour, we know it’s the last time.”

For their farewell tour, they said, “Give the fans everything they want.”

Christopher Vélez: “We put them together, we put like our first album, our second, third, we just did a mix of all of those songs, and there are some songs that they have heard, but we did a new version of it on the live show, so they can enjoy more.”

Brian Colón: “I think it’s such a powerful and such an emotional moment, that it’s one of the best parts of the shows.”

And for the takeaway from their final shows..

Richard Camacho: “I think they just take away the moment, you know, that emotional feeling and I feel like for us, being on stage and seeing them and being with them, finally, for the last time as a group, it’s just a moment of celebrating our career and our relationship and the family that we have built across the world.”

CNCO’s farewell tour kicks off June 2 and their last performance as a group will be in Miami will be on July 29.