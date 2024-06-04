Ultimate fantasy, imagine having a spa on wheels!

Imagine no more, because it’s real! Luxury aesthetics and spa services can roll right up to your doorstep. Buckle up, as we take a tour of a local mobile spa experience!

Maybe the only thing better than going to the spa is having the spa come to you. And this mobile spa unit delivers a relaxing experience, right where you are!

Doctor Rudolph Moise gave us a lift.

Dr. Rudolph Moise: “For the convenience of local professionals and celebrities, we have the mobile medical spa to come to your door.”

The mobile beauty spa shows up at your home, office, or your hotel.

Dr. Rudolph Moise: “The mobile spa is great for, private parties, for wedding parties, or just for individuals that want something different.”

Convenient? Sure! But it also offers a wide range of services. Co-owner Mirjam Moise told us they’re able to unlock a younger, more refreshed version of ourselves!

Mirjam Moise: “We offer a variety of different services, everything is customizable.”

From cleansers to exfoliators, these skincare specialists customize a treatment plan specifically for you!

Mirjam Moise: “Today what we’re gonna be featuring on our mobile spa is facials, we’re gonna do a skin analysis, we’re gonna do the body analysis, accent prime which is another body contour machine, and the morpheus8.”

And it’s all done with professional-grade products.

Mirjam Moise: “So how we start with our facials is we use the skin analysis machine, which is a machine where you enter your face. We can see redness, any browns, any sun damage.”

The results will have you turning heads wherever you go.

Yaya Balarin: “The experience was absolutely phenomenal because they do have the state-of-the-art machines that can actually see what’s going on with your skin and then they’re able to treat it accordingly.”

And that’s not all, body contouring, allows you to feel confident and revitalized

Mirjam Moise: “Through heat, it actually shrinks the fat cells, the water is released, so that way you do one treatment a week, we recommend maybe four to six treatments.”

You’ll achieve a radiant glow in the comfort of your home.

Jennifer Nicole Lee: “I love this mobile spa experience by CMA because it is convenient, it’s personalized, it’s private. I feel like, a multi-millionaire. Like Robin Leach eat your heart out, like ‘Life of the Rich and Famous.'”

FOR MORE INFO:

CMA Miami Mobile Medical Spa

650 NW 120th Street, Suite 2

North Miami, FL 33168

786-746-6464

cmamiami.com

