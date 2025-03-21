Are you a wiz at escape rooms? An aspiring detective? Or simply a fan of the timeless board game “Clue”? Then, we’ve cracked the case of your weekend plans with “Clue: A Walking Mystery. ” I guess it’s Deco’s Alex Miranda in the library with the candlestick at the Riverside Hotel.

The year was 1935. A man killed in cold blood on the floor of his Tudor mansion. A crime unsolved. But can you crack the case at “Clue: A Walking Mystery”?

Feeling old-timey?

Alex Miranda: “I love these babies. They take me back in time, and so does Clue.”

Kevin Hammonds: “I know. Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “Hi.”

Guest 1: “Hi.”

Alex Miranda: “Does this tour make you feel fancy?”

Guest 1: “It makes me feel so fancy.”

Alex Miranda: “A lot of people love the game.”

Guest 2: “Sometimes I did great. Sometimes I was way off.”

Alex Miranda: “A lot of people love the movie.”

Madeline Khan (as Mrs. White): “Flames, flames, flames.”

But now you can live both at “Clue: A Walking Mystery.”

Alex Miranda: “How does it work?”

Kevin Hammonds: “It’s really cool. It’s as if the murder of the board game was never solved, and furniture from each of the nine rooms have been auctioned off and conveniently scattered throughout downtown Fort Lauderdale. Players arrive at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. They meet The Butler.”

Butler: “Mr. Boddy Black was found dead on the floor of his own mansion.”

Kevin Hammonds: “We visit a few places around the Center, and then we go down to Las Olas. Each location they go to, they solve a puzzle within the piece of furniture that will help them eliminate a suspect, a weapon or a room. They’ll also meet you at the end of the experience to help you solve the crime.”

It’s basically one big escape room.

Alex Miranda: “I’m starting to feel that the attendees are a little sus. Which tool would you kill someone with, if you were a character in the game?”

Guest 3: “I would use the dagger.”

Guest 4: “The lead pipe.”

Kevin Hammonds: “The candlestick. It’s sophisticated and classy.”

Alex Miranda: “Kevin, it was a joke. Why did you answer that question? Who is this guy?”

Alex Miranda: “What about you?”

Guest 1: “I think I’d use the wrench. My dad usually does all of the handiwork around the house, so no one would expect me.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s some good thinking. That’s the kind of thinking that we need.”

Bring comfortable shoes.

Kevin Hammonds: “It probably takes around two to two and a half hours. Anyone can play. It’s great for families.”

And an appetite … for murder. Kidding.

Kevin Hammonds: “It’s not a race. Have lunch. Have a drink. We offer incentive discounts to kind of patronize the locations that are part of the hunt.”

Including Hoffman’s Chocolates.

Employee: But you need to know the secret word.

Alex Miranda: “Is it…”

[Alex whispers gibberish into the employee’s ear.]

Employee: “How did you know? You are correct. So two scoops of ice cream coming right up.”

Alex Miranda: “Yummy. Red, like blood.”

People really get into it.

Guest 1: “They weren’t only looking at that one clock.”

Guest 3: “Time of death is not relevant to time of getting shot.”

Guest 1: “All right, you can’t read.”

Guest 1: “I hated her so much. It, it’s f-flames, flames, flames, on the side of my face.”

Tickets start at $39.

Bulldog: “If you wanna know who killed Mr. Boddy? I did, in the hall, with the revolver.”

These detectives are solving the crime right now. They could have landed on the final answer.

FOR MORE INFO:

Clue: A Walking Mystery

March 20-April 6, 2025

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

201 SW 5th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Event Details

