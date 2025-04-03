Turning up the glam-o-meter is the eighth edition of Stitch Lab Pop-Up. This year, they’re blending international fashion, beauty and major bling. It’s the ultimate luxury playground, and we have the sparkles to prove it.

Get ready to shop ’til you drop.

Stitch Lab is popping up in the Miami Design District.

Karina Rosendo, founder of Stitch Lab: “We’re going to have everything from jewelry, swimwear, obviously clothing. Anything from shoes, handbags — anything you might want, we’ll have it there.”

Like one-of-a-kind looks perfect for a vacay vibe.

Karina Rosendo: “This year, we’re calling it Club Privé, so we want to invite people to enjoy this private resort. We have over 40 Latin-American brands coming from all over Latin America, and when I say all over, it’s really all over. We have brands from Argentina, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia.”

Love it! For a shopping connoisseur, picking up a few pieces of beauty and bling are the focus this year.

Karina Rosendo: “We’re introducing Sofia Vergara’s line of beauty products, and it’s very connected with sun care, so it’s like makeup with sunscreen.”

Karina Rosendo: “Jewelry is something that people usually ask for. We collaborated with Wish, this Brazilian brand of jewels last year, and it was a hit.”

Your wish for some glow-rious jewels is their command.

Mia Lage, co-founder of Wish: “The difference of Wish Fine Jewelry is that here we have so many different pieces. We carry more than 200 different styles, so I’m sure everybody will find something to love here.”

And their Key Biscayne location will leave a sparkle in your eye.

Mia Lage: “We’ll bring a lot of different pieces, a lot of emerald, colored stones, ear cuffs and a lot of new earrings that just arrived. So much bling, so much bling.”

Stitch Lab Club Privé is free to attend and will be going down from Friday to Sunday.

