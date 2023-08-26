I don’t know about you, but I am a pro finger-painter … but that’s not the kind of finger painting we’re talking about. There’s a festive event in Doral on Saturday to help you chalk up some weekend fun.

The kiddos may be back in school, but summer is far from over at CityPlace Doral.

Claudia Marquez: “Here at CityPlace Doral, you can enjoy our different restaurants, our entertainment, our beautiful fountain, as well as our art installations that we are doing here at the center to make it memorable for the whole family to enjoy.”

And this weekend, things are getting even more colorful.

Claudia Marquez: “This weekend, we’re doing our Summer Chalk Fest Festival. We have Ken Mullen who will be doing the chalk. We will also have activities for the kids to enjoy. There’ll be an interactive DJ.”

Ken Mullen, also known as Mellow Monkey Art, has been doing chalk art for about 30 years.

Ken Mullen: “I specialize in 3-D anamorphic chalk art. That’s the kind that people see holes in the ground or things coming up and you can pose with it.”

And when it comes to the fest, he’s in a tropical mood.

Ken Mullen: “There’s gonna be water and dolphins, and you’re gonna be able to get on a surfboard and look like you’re riding the waves.”

Ken’s a busy guy, and this piece is still in progress … but we convinced him to take a little break to paint the town Deco style.

Now that’s what I call masterpiece!

Summer Chalk Fest is totally free.

FOR MORE INFO:

CityPlace Doral

8300 NW 36th St.

Doral, FL 33166

cityplacedoral.com/events/cityplace-doral-summer-chalk-fest

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.