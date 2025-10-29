This weekend, CityPlace Doral is getting a colorful makeover. Their fourth annual Day of the Dead celebration is turning the entertainment hub in to a real life fiesta. But don’t just take our word for it. We’ve got the video for you. Check it out.

Marigolds, music and Latin folklore are taking center stage at CityPlace Doral. The vibrant hotspot is gearing up for it’s 4th annual “Day of the Dead” celebration.

[Woman yells in horror]

No, not that kind of dead. More like this.

Magena Caballero: “‘Day of the Dead’ celebration or ‘Dia de los Muertos” celebration, or really “event” is a celebration of life, it’s a day the dead come to reunite with their love ones.”

And CityPlace Doral is going all out to make sure this reunion is one to remember

Magena Caballero: “For over two weeks we are going to have the center decorated papel picado hanging from the boulevard and the plaza. We are going to have larger than life sugar skulls or ‘calaveras’ adorn with bright Marigold flowers.”

The decorations is just half of the celebration, the real fun goes down on Nov. 1.

Magena Caballero: “So on Nov. 1, which is a Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., we will have the actual ‘Day of the Dead’ event, it’s a completely free event. Guest can come and enjoy food sampling, folkloric performances, shopping at the El Mercado Market, and make sure you wear your best catriana outfits.”

And that’s not all – CityPlace Doral is adding a little comedy to the mix.

Magena Caballero: “This year we’ve invited local comedian Rafael Leidenz also know as “El BruJodedor” and he’ll be doing his impersonation of Juan Gabriel”

It’s a night of fun for the entire family.

Magena Caballero: “It really an event for all ages to enjoy dance and music.”

FOR MORE INFO:

CityPlace Doral: Day of the Dead Celebration

Saturday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Fountain Plaza.

Event Details

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.