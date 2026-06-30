For decades, City Furniture has been a go-to destination for sofas, dining sets, and home décor. Now, the South Florida-based retailer is rebranding itself as City Home and expanding what customers can find in its stores. Steph Michaels has the deets.

City Furniture is changing its name to City Home to give customers a simpler shopping experience to decorate their homes through a single retailer.

Andrew Koenig/ CEO: “What inspired City Furniture to turn into City Home was basically for the customer. The customer had asked us to do more for them, to make the shopping journey easier for them.”

Guest: “Everything is so pretty and so chic. It’s the place where you can find Everything you need to make your home look so beautiful.”

The company is moving beyond furniture, adding categories that cover every room in your house.

Andrew Koenig: “Number one is appliances-a big category for us. TVs, smart home technology, closets, bathroom vanities, fitness, literally Everything, including safety and security systems for your home. So we’re really truly trying to become that first stop for all things home.”

The expansion also includes products for outdoor living.

Titus O’Neil/ Pro Wrestler, philanthropist: “You know, the thing that I am really excited about is that they do outdoor kitchens now. And I love to grill. I love to cook.”

Andrew Koenig: “Imagine being able to shop one store, seeing everything, picking everything out that you want for your home, but also getting it delivered to your home in one quick, easy delivery and installation.”

Guest: “It’s an inspiring place to be. You don’t have to go to every different store to pick out things. You literally have Everything you need in one massive space.”

The city home concept is already live in Tampa stores and is expected to roll out across all markets by the end of the year.

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