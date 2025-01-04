Being normal is boring. Paranormal is more interesting. Because ghouls just want to have fun, and so does Cirque Italia! They’re bringing their Halloween-themed show this winter, and it’s to die for.

The Forbidden don’t care it’s January, because scary comes in all forms and heights … like this Cirque shows with “Paranormal III.”

Roxana Midi, acrobat: “Cirque Italia is very famous with the water circus, but this time we’re bringing blood.”

For the first time at Miramar Regional Park, they’re bringing all the blood and other spine-tingling acts.

Roxana Midi: “‘Paranormal Cirque III’ is not an ordinary circus. Everything is twisted with a horror theme, so it’s more of a fun fusion between burlesque, cabaret and all types of circus traditional acts. There’s a lot of like characters coming from the underground world.”

Ooh, you had me at burlesque and underworld, which is why this is PG-13, by the way. Don’t worry, this horror-themed show starts with a story.

Roxana Midi: “There are, like, portals open, and each portal will bring a circus act, you know. We’ll have a wheel of death, we have some jugglers, we have very sexy vampires, zombies, It has a graveyard keeper, they have me as an exorcist. We have a girl hanging by her hair, that’s amazing. I don’t know what kind of shampoo and conditioner she’s using.”

From jump-scares to a haunted maze, they just want you to have fun.

Roxana Midi: “But it’s also sexy. It’s also funny. We’re doing all types of illusional stuff — the costume, the attitude, the music, the vibe. It is, but it’s a show.”

And all seats under the tent offer a great view of the terror.

Roxana Midi: “It’s pretty intimate. It’s a 360[-degree] view, and the seats are, like, stadium seating, so there’s no bad seats in the house. It’s a difference of angle and the distance.”

Bring your fangs for the popcorn and body for exorcism.

Roxana Midi: “Don’t be afraid to come and explore the darkest corner of your mind. It’s more daring, and every time brings curiosity in people, and Halloween is one of the favorite holidays for everybody. I think the adrenaline inside of us makes us curious, and we like to play with fire.”

The hair-raising show starts Friday and goes until Jan 13.

FOR MORE INFO:

Paranormal Cirque III

Miramar Regional Parkway

16801 Miramar Pkwy”

Miramar, FL 33027

red.cirqueitalia.com/events/1216_Paranormal-Cirque-III-Miami-FL

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.