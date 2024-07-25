It’s been almost a decade since Circus Vazquez, the largest family-owned circus in America, came down to stun SoFlo audiences, but now they’re back, topping every last performance with a whole new, exciting show … in the largest traveling circus tent of its kind in America, no less. I stopped by their new downtown Miami home for a sneak peek.

The circus has come to town.

Jose Alberto Vazquez: “People think circuses are only for children. but in our case, we make it so that everyone that comes to the circus is going to be enjoying the show.”

…and set up shop in one BIG, big top, at the old downtown Miami Herald site.

Jose Alberto Vazquez: “It’s about 20 to 30 meters high, 80 meters long. So, as I mentioned, this is the biggest circus tent in the world.”

Circus Vazquez has been family-owned since 1969, and it promises a world-class, no-animal show.

Jose Alberto Vazquez: “You’re going to be grabbing yourself from the seat, because there are people that actually risk their lives every day, show by show, only to make you happy.”

Starting this Friday, it runs through Aug. 11.

Jose Alberto Vazquez: “We always care about bringing artists from different parts of the world. Like, for example, we have the girls from Ukraine, Boris from Russia.”

Jose means Boris, the clown.

Boris: “Just come to our circus, please. OK?”

Alex Miranda: “OK, but Boris, why are you holding tennis rackets?”

Boris: “Because I want to play tennis with you. Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “OK.”

Boris: “OK, and [plays tennis] one, two, three four. One, two…”

Alex Miranda: “Wow, Boris. you’re really good.”

Clowns are gonna clown, but their aerial strap artists keep it very real — like gravity real.

Alex: “Do you ever get nervous?”

Performer: “No, it’s fine.”

Alex Miranda: “Never?!”

Performer: “No, like, it’s like our routine, so I’m not nervous. I’m just excited every day for the show.”

How could you not be?!

Alex Miranda: “I’ve joined the Vazquez family.”

And the suspense continues.

Jose Alberto Vazquez: “You’re going to be enjoying the juggling skills, and just trying to see when I’m going to drop it or not. This is part of watching a live show.”

Alex Miranda: “Do you ever drop it?”

Jose Alberto Vazquez: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “Sometimes?”

Jose Alberto Vazquez: “I cannot lie.”

Alex Miranda: “You better not drop it in Miami.”

[Jose Alberto Vazquez laughs.]

Alex Miranda: “Drop it like it’s hot, but…

Jose Alberto Vazquez: “Drop it like it’s hot!”

But these dancers’ million-watt smiles will really put you at ease.

Something tells me this isn’t their first rodeo.

Male dancer: “You have to work out, you have to stretch, control over your body.”

Female dancer: “A lot of practice, a lot of practice.”

Alex Miranda: “How long have you guys been performing?”

Female dancer: “Like, I’m 24. I’ve been performing since 3.”

Tickets for children start around $50, and tickets for adults start at $100.

Jose Alberto Vazquez: “Plus, from the moment that you step in into the circus, you’re going to smell the delicious popcorn, hot dogs, nachos, cotton candy.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Circus Vazquez

July 26 – Aug. 11, 2024

1 Herald Plaza Lot

Miami, FL 33132

tix.circusvazquez.com/espectaculo/tour-2024

