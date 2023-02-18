The big top is headed to Las Olas for this year’s Fur the Love Pet Fest in Fort Lauderdale, all to return the love of our furry friends.

Fur the Love Pet Fest isn’t a sideshow. It’s the main event.

Ana Elvir: “Fur the Love Pet Fest is to gather the community of pet lovers to come over and have a great day all together, enjoying their dogs and this beautiful city we live in.”

This year, you and your furry pal can make your way to the big top with their circus-themed event on the Las Olas Beach Garage Terrace.

The event will be hosted by IG famous and pup-fluencer Teddy the Dog and his dog mom Ana.

Ana Elvir: “We have circus entertainers, we have circus food. We’re also adding a bar this year; you can make your own mimosas and Bloody Mary stations. We also have photo ops that you’re going to absolutely love.”

Not to mention the food trucks and shopping options for us humans.

And our four-legged friends will be having a treat, too.

Ana Elvir: “Pets can enjoy the Pawsitive Dog Training agility course, and they’re going to teach you how to use it, and be able to try different tricks out, and we’re going to have Yum Pup, who’s going to be providing a food eating contest. And, of course, we’re going to have puppacinos for the dogs.”

Teddy the Dog: “OMG, did someone say puppacino? Count me in, and bring some extra large clown shoes for chewin’, too!”

Dress-up is optional if you want that extra dose of cuteness.

Ana Elvir: “We know that we have such an amazing dog community here, and we love to get them together to meet a new friend in the neighborhood that you can then do walks with, and I think it’s just a great thing to do with your family to just have a nice Sunday Funday.”

The festival starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Las Olas Beach Garage.

3rd Annual Fur the Love Pet Fest

Sunday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Las Olas Beach Garage, Sunset Terrace

200 E. Las Olas Circle

Fort Lauderdale, 33316

theloopflb.com/events/fur-the-love-pet-fest-3

