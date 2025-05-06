Any time is a good time to enjoy Mexican culture, music, and food. But on Cinco de Mayo, come on! You just can’t ignore the drink specials. You know who’s special? That’d be Alex Miranda, who’s live in Plantation, and no, not because that’s where our live truck broke down. Alex?

Happy Cinco de Mayo, everybody. Look, the rain has finally let up. Thank goodness I’m celebrating with my little Jarritos here. We’re at Plantation Walk outside of Tacocraft’s Block Party, which they’re throwing right now. We’ve got some music playing. A live band will be coming up a little bit later, and there will be some wonderful taco stands and so much more. Take a look.

Happy Cinco de Mayo.

Woman: “We love Mexico!”

A holiday that has really taken on a life of its own.

Man: “Cinco de Drinko for sure.”

Man: “I actually had the Strawberry Basil Margarita. I highly recommend.”

Alex Miranda: “What does Cinco De Mayo mean to you?

Woman: “Fun!”

Alex Miranda: “Seriously!”

Woman: “Margaritas!”

Alex Miranda: “Don’t overthink it.”

Woman: “Fun, drinking, fiesta, eating good food.”

And here at Tacocraft in Plantation, the party is very much alive until midnight.

Host: “Cinco de Mayo is absolutely our New Year. We look forward to this all year, we’ve been prepping for months. All of our locations are having celebrations today. Coral Springs, Lauderdale By The Sea, Victoria Park. We’ve got $10 margaritas happening, $5 beers. We have a DJ. Come dressed up, put glitter all over your face. Let’s party!”

Man: “OK. In the spirit of Cinco de Mayo, yes, I love it.”

Before you try their many margarita options…

Woman: “It’s actually my first margarita, but I’m definitely going to order more.

…Or cerveza.

Alex Miranda: “Two coronas, please. With lime.”

Make sure to down at least a few of their tacos.

Alex Miranda: “Hi Sammy, thank you.”

Sammy: “So right here we have the Korean Short Rib for you. We have a Crispy Fish right here, the Baja, and then we have the Pastor. This is going to be your pork.”

Alex Miranda: “Which is your favorite?”

Sammy: “Definitely the Baja. There’s a lot of flavors going on.”

Alex Miranda: “Delicious. Now can I order one of those.”

Sammy: “One of what?”

Alex Miranda: “The hat.”

Alex Miranda (eating): “Delicioso.”

Then the Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita.

Alex Miranda: “I don’t know what I was expecting when i ordered it, but what i got blew me away. I mean, you really taste that cucumber, but there’s that tiny bit of spice and it hides the tequila, I’d say pretty well.”

Plus, live for guac, die for guac, guac all day, every day.

Man: “We ordered the guac flight.”

Host: “We have four different guacamole. We have the classic, the tropical.”

Man: “The tropical guac was definitely the favorite.”

Host: “The sweet potato.”

Who would have thunk it? Sweet potato with guacamole is like the best combination!

Woman: “I made it!”

Alex Miranda: “Hello! Happy Cinco de Mayo!”

Woman: “Happy Cinco de Mayo!”

Host:”…And my personal favorite bacon and corn.”

Happy Cinco de Drinko.

Man: “Cinco de Mayo means to me, all of us, like you said, bringing us together.”

Alex Miranda: “You know what I agree, man, I agree. Cinco de Mayo bringing people together.”

Host: “Oh. Chef’s Kiss.”

It really is, y’all. Cinco de Drinko. Gotta love it. The party goes on until midnight tonight. It kind of just got started because of the rain. So everybody’s walked out of TacoCraft and they are ready to celebrate in a big way.

We talked food, we talked drinks. But girls, I need to show you this. It is a Cheetos-flavored Elote. Now, I would eat it for you on camera, but I don’t have the hands for it at the moment. But I just want you to imagine what this is like…

