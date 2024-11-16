Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, but here in SoFlo, we are ready to deck the halls. Christmas Wonderland is back! Jessica Vallejo is suiting up for Deco duty and jingling all the way to Tropical Park.

We are feeling a little bit jolly here. There are so many spectacular things to see like a “gingerbread” house you can walk into.

Back in business and a big success. Christmas Wonderland’s opening night proved to be the hottest ticket in town.

Man in cellphone video: “[Traffic snakes] all the way to Bird Road. And if you go over here, all the way to Coral Way.”

Social media video showed long lines and standstill traffic going into Tropical Park. Thursday.

The turnout was so massive, the event hit capacity, forcing the park to close out of an abundance of caution.

It’s no wonder Christmas Wonderland made Santa’s nice list this year.

Fidel Urbina: “A lot of new things, a lot of new shows, a lot of new rides, a lot of new interactive experiences for kids to enjoy here.”

This merry and bright holiday extravaganza is back in SoFlo for its second year, and that means more fa-la-la fun than ever before.

Fidel Urbina: “On a scale of 1 to 10, I think we’re gonna go with a 12 on how much fun you’re gonna have here.”

From bright lights and whimsical displays, to fair foods and thrill rides…

Fidel Urbina: “This year we have over 35 rides. We also have The Biggest Wheel, which is the biggest [Ferris] wheel in North America.”

…this place is sure to have you feeling festive.

Fidel Urbina: “We want to make sure families come in, enjoy the shows, enjoy the rides, enjoy the food and the games and kind of just enjoy it all together.”

One way to make memories is to check out the four new shows.

There’s Leo Garcia, the “Human Cannonball,” who will be blasting into action.

And the Fearless Flores Family, who are bringing their jaw-dropping stunts to Tropical Park.

Ricardo Flores: “My whole family and I, we produce and present thrilling acts.”

Those acts include the “Christmas Ball of Thrills.”

Ricardo Flores: “We’ll have two motorcycles racing around, criss-crossing inside this steel cage, and then to add, we’re gonna put a person right in the center, so they’ll be missing her within inches.”

And the “Sleigh and Sway Spectacular.”

Ricardo Flores: “There’s gonna be a performer about 60 feet in the air, balancing on a two-inch pole, doing all kinds of acrobatics.”

We got a preview of the heart-racing performance … but there’s a surprise twist.

Ricardo Flores: “You did not see it. There’s a big surprise finale, and if you wanna see it, you’re gonna have to show up.”

Wanna feel bright and jolly? Well, come over to experience the magic for yourself. You do have until Jan. 5.

Christmas Wonderland

Tropical Park

7900 SW 40th St.

Miami, FL 33155

miamiwonderland.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.