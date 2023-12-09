The Christmas countdown is on, and for anyone keeping track, we’re just 17 days away. If you wanna get into the holiday spirit right now, Deco’s checking out some festive concerts that’ll have you rock’n around the Christmas tree before Santa makes it to town.

Sarah Brightman: “I wish you a hopeful Christmas. I wish you a brave new year.”

‘Tis the season to sing along with Sarah Brightman. The British singer is bringing her critically acclaimed holiday tour to SoFlo.

Sarah’s “A Christmas Symphony” will light up the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Dec. 9th. Better hurry if you want tickets, ’cause this show’s almost sold out.

Pentatonix (singing): “Make my dreams underneath the tree come true. Make all of my dreams come true.”

If your Christmas wish is to see Pentatonix in concert this year, you’re in luck. The a cappella group is bringing their “Most Wonderful Tour of the Year” to Hollywood, too. You can hear ’em hit those high notes at Hard Rock live on Dec. 14.

Sutton Foster (singing): “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”

From the Broadway stage to the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale. Sutton Foster is making spirits bright with her “Christmas Time Is Here” concert.

The Tony Award-winning actress will be performing Dec. 19. Tickets start at $59.

LeAnn Rimes (singing): “And I still believe in Santa Claus.”

Rock around the Christmas tree with LeAnn Rimes. The country superstar is bringing her “Joy” holiday tour to the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall.

She’ll be performing both classic holiday hits and some of her original songs Dec. 21.

Il Divo (singing): “O night divine.”

Deco’s christmas concert roundup comes full circle with one final show at the Hard Rock live in Hollywood.

Il Divo is beating Santa Claus, because they’re coming to town on Dec. 22. These guys know a thing or two about putting on Christmas concerts, so this one’s sure to have you feeling jolly all night long.

Il Divo (singing): “O night divine, o night.”