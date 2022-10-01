It’s been 22 years in the making. Christina Aguilera has released her second Spanish record. “Aguilera” is the name of the album, and it’s already gotten major Latin award recognition.

Xtina is opening up about her new album, and how it’s a reflection of herself, during Latin Billboard Music Week.

Christina Aguilera is getting deep about her new spanish album “Aguilera.”

Christina Aguilera: “I truly – I fell in love with music all over again after this record.”

The star says she poured her heart and soul into the record while taking inspiration from different genres.

Christina Aguilera: “Boleros, rancheras, the mariachi, like, I’m so inspired by so many pieces of Latin music and from different territories.”

Christina says this album is about getting back in touch with her Ecuadorian roots and reclaiming her name.

Christina Aguilera: “I’m Aguilera. I’m proud of who I am, I’m proud of my name, I’m proud of where I come from.”

Over the summer, Xtina performed some of her songs, like “Santo,” which features Ozuna.

And girl power anthem “Pa’ Mis Muchachas,” or “For My Girls.”

Christina Aguilera: “It was just a perfect blend of coming together with strong female powerhouses.”

A powerhouse in her own right, Christina sings her heart out in “La Reina,” or “The Queen,” which is a spin on a song originally sung by Vicente Fernández.

On Thursday night, she performed it live for the first time at the Latin Billboard Music Awards.

Christina Aguilera: “I was able to sort of make this sort of revamped version from a female perspective. You might be heartbroken, but you can be the king all you want, but you’ll never be, you know, a full king without your queen.”

At Thursday night’s Latin Billboard Awards, Christina was also honored with an award for her philanthropy work.

Her album “Aguilera” is available for streaming, so you can listen to your heart’s content.

