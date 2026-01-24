Chris Pratt is begging for mercy, and he’s not getting much of it. Especially in his new movie, ‘Mercy’. We caught up with the stars of the thriller to find out how artificial intelligence is calling the shots.

The flick, “Mercy,” is set in the near future where the justice system has gone full tech and time’s a ticking, 90 minutes to be exact.

Rebecca Ferguson as Judge Maddox: “Detective Raven, I know precisely who you are. You’re before this court today charged with the murder of your wife.”

Chris Pratt is an LA cop trying to prove his innocence in front of an AI judge he created, making the majority of the movie sitting down took some getting used to.

Chris Pratt, actor: “Being constrained and trapped in a location was different for me, and not being able to use my hands or feet, being essentially confined to this apparatus that will kill me at the end of this 90-minute ticking clock, it was a real challenge for multiple reasons.”

Rebecca Ferguson as Judge Maddox: “Detective Raven, the city’s municipal cloud is at your disposal. Every camera, cellphone, and database.”

Another challenge: finding the real murderer.

Chris Pratt, actor: “There’s no human emotion. If you commit a murder today, you will be dead tomorrow. This is his job to put people in this chair.”

His partner, played by Kali Reis, is trying to help him by using a quadcopter in the film.

Kali Reis, boxer/actor: “When I read the script, I had no idea what it looked like, and just to have that, that is an essential part of these 90 minutes too, because it’s probably the fastest way to find information that she needs to find.”

Chris Pratt, actor: ” It’s unlike anything I’ve done before. It’s a thriller, it’s action-packed, so you are gonna wanna see this in 3D. It’s gonna be [expletive]0 awesome, you kidding me?”

