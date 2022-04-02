There’s nothing like a good action movie: the stunts, the effects, the hunky leading man you root for.

Chris Pine is that hunky man on a mission in “The Contractor,” and that mission is staying alive.

Getting fired sucks. Just ask Chris Pine.

In “The Contractor,” Chris plays James, a U.S. Special Forces sergeant who’s suddenly discharged against his will.

Chris Pine: “Here’s James, who’s living by these ideas of honor and country and nobility and service in America, and democracy and freedom and all these things, and he has all of them taken away from him.”

But he isn’t jobless for long, because he gets an offer to join a secret military force.

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Now James is on the run, and he’s gotta do what ever it takes to stay alive and get back to his family.

If you think that plotline sounds familiar, think again.

Chris Pine: “This is a very Rubik’s Cube piece of material, and you finish it, and on one level it’s just a film like you’ve seen a million times, but there’s something much more complex lurking beneath the surface.”

“The Contractor” is now playing in theaters.

