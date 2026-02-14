Chris Hemsworth is making some money moves, and one of those moves involves stealing a lot of pricey goods. In “Crime 101,” Chris plays a professional thief, and Halle Berry is his partner in crime. Now, that’s a good-looking pair.

Mark Ruffalo (as Lou): “He hits jewels, cash, and high-value items. He knows exactly what they transport and when. There’s no DNA. He’s in and out in seconds.”

Talk about a smooth criminal!

Chris Hemsworth (as Mike Davis): “The high-value items your company insures, I make them disappear.”

Chris Hemsworth is stealing hearts and jewels in the new heist thriller “Crime 101,” and he’s taking Halle Berry along for the ride! He might be playing a thief, but he’s not really a bad guy, right?

Halle Berry: “He is not an ass***. He is as good a guy as he feels like…”

We never doubted you for a second, Chris, because Halle’s a good judge of character!

Chris Hemsworth: “Halle’s very observational and will not jump to a conclusion. And I can see her sit and give people a breath and a moment before kind of giving a definitive sort of stamp of, ‘You’re in this box or that box.'”

Okay, so what was her read on Chris?

Halle Berry: “He’s wildly handsome, devastatingly handsome, and people think, well, those guys are like insufferable. And I just loved that he was not that at all. Couldn’t be a more decent, more kind human being.”

There’s a lot of love here, but pump those breaks because this movie’s supposed to be an action-packed ride!

We totally get it. You gotta get centered when the stakes are high. That’s something Chris and Halle can relate to.

Halle Berry: “I take every time in every day to do a little meditation, a little check in with myself. You know, a little centering, grounding.”

Chris Hemsworth: “Just having a bit of solitude, a bit of quiet. I often get up before my kids wake up and anyone else wakes up, and I just enjoy that.”

And if all else fails…

Chris Hemsworth: “I love going to work out or surf or swim or do something where I can just get out of my head and into my body.”

Halle Berry: “He’s been doing it every morning since we’ve been here. I was like, ‘What, Chris?'”

Chris Hemsworth: “There’s a lot of noise up here.”

Now that everyone’s locked in, let’s get back to the heist. Having the perfect partner in crime can make all the difference, and there are some past characters these two want nowhere near the mission.

Chris Hemsworth: “One of the dumbest characters I’ve ever played, it was probably one of my favorites, was Kevin from Ghostbusters. He was a couple of cans short of a six-pack, as we say in Australia.”

Halle Berry: “Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever. I played Viv the Crack****. I don’t want; she was just thinking about getting high. I don’t want her helping me do anything.”

