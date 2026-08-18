Fans are really enjoying Chris Brown and Usher’s R&B tour. So, naturally the two stars want to keep the party going. And they are!

Eight more shows are being added, including one in Miami.

Usher and Chris Brown with take the Hard Rock Stadium by storm Dec. 3, 5, and 6.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Usher and Chris Brown: The R&B Tour

Dec. 3, 5, 6

347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, Florida 33056

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