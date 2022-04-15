Sunday is Easter. That means you have precious little time to pick up your favorite Easter candy, and for you, dear Deco viewers, we found some Easter eggs that promise you something “egg-stra” special.

The Easter treat at Chez Bon Bon at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach is “egg-cellent.”

Chef Ignacio Colmenares, Chez Bon Bon: “For Easter, Chez Bon Bon is doing chocolate eggs. They’re filled with jelly beans.”

Here, bigger is better.

Chef Ignacio Colmenares: “The size of the egg is around the size of an ostrich egg. Inside are around eight ounces of Jelly Belly.”

They’re boxed so cute, but how do you get the jelly beans out?

Chef Ignacio Colmenares: “You open the egg however you like. For me, the best way is dropping them, but you can squeeze them, use a fork or carefully separate it in half.”

With some help from a giant chocolate fountain, everything is handmade. Even the molds get painted one by one with cocoa butter.

Chef Ignacio Colmenares: “They all look different. Maybe one batch we’ll do a different brush than the other, or we will do a specific design that we’ll like to do that day.”

Homestead’s own Willow’s Desserts is a chocaholic’s dream. Their holiday goodies are a smashing idea.

Lucia Nunez, Willow’s Desserts: “For Easter, we are making different types of breakables, from geometric eggs to breakable bunnies.”

Who knew a heart-shaped mold could be the tail end of a bunny?

Lucia Nunez: “We are creating a bunny breakable heart that is facing downwards, having its backside up, as if it was burrowing into the ground with his little tail popping up.”

The egg and the bunny cover something really sweet.

Lucia Nunez: ‘A breakable chocolate is a hollow dome that you can include any fun treats inside that you are able to break with a hammer. We include a small little hammer that breaks through the chocolate, revealing what’s inside.”

They can come in any color, with your favorite candy underneath and your name on top. These are made just for you.

Lucia Nunez: “This is a unique experience to have for Easter, because it’s not your typical basket that you’re pretty sure everyone has gotten over the years. Well, this one has a personalized touch to it.”

The sweet treats start at about $30.

