Nobody does a party like SoFlo, especially when it comes to a holiday that involves lots of drinking. Cinco de Mayo is Friday, and Deco’s checking out a party that’s going to bring the ultimate fiesta to the 305.

Forget a regular olé Cinco de Mayo celebration. Party at Cinco de Chela’s instead.

Daniel Gonzalez: “This is our biggest party of the year. We go all out.”

Mariachis (singing): “Ay, ay, ay, ay. Canta y no llores.”

Chela’s Coctelería in Miami Lakes is pulling out all the stops this Friday … or, at the very least, they’re pulling out the majority of the stops.

Daniel Gonzalez: “If you have never celebrated Cinco De Mayo at Chela’s, you’re missing out. We’re gonna have DJs. We’re gonna have performers. We’re gonna have dancers. We’re gonna have mariachis. We’re gonna have great food and margaritas.”

Chow down on some chips and guac, or taco chance on this taco trio featuring short rib, pork and chicken.

And to wash it all down … tequila!

These margaritas pack a punch, and you don’t have to pick just one because, of course, they come in five fun flavors.

Mariachis: “Happy Cinco de Mayo!”

It isn’t a fiesta without some live music.

Daniel Gonzalez: “We’re gonna have mariachis playing inside the restaurant, outside, at your table, the stage. They’re gonna be playing your favorite songs.”

And that’s not all. There’s also gonna be a wild Hora Loca.

Daniel Gonzalez: “Hora Loca means crazy hour. We’re gonna have dancers, We’re gonna have lights and CO2 guns.”

Feel like dancing? Follow this conga line — right out the door! Because the party is going down outside, too.

Daniel Gonzalez: “We have a full DJ truck with different DJs and dancers and performers. If you really wanna party this Cinco de Mayo, Chela’s is the place to be.”

Tiffany Pou: “So much fun. I mean, we were dancing; you can’t really go wrong with dancing and drinks. The ambiance, the energy, the vibes, everything. You can’t really go wrong.”

For tickets to Cinco de Chela’s, click here.

FOR MORE INFO:

Chela’s Coctelería

15301 NW 67th Ave.

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

786-558-9393

chelasmiami.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.