A few events are happening around town in honor of Haitian Heritage Month. Haitian Flag Day was Thursday. Saturday is the Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch. It’s all happening at the Caribbean Marketplace in Little Haiti — and this year, Wyclef Jean and sister Chef the Rose will take the stage.

Kechi Okpala, organizer: “This is the Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch. It’s a major staple within the City of Miami and the Little Haiti area.”

Only the best dishes will be representing the islands this Saturday.

Kechi Okpala: “This year we’re featuring chefs from Haiti, Jamaica, Bahamas, Trinidad — you name it, your country will be represented. This year we’re honoring the legendary Wyclef Jean. This is his welcome to now being officially a resident within the City of Miami.”

Wyclef Jean: “I’m very excited again about Chefs of the Carribbean and me being honored in Little Haiti. I’m so humbled.”

And it’s a family affair. Clef’s sister, Chef Rose Jean, will be repping Haiti at the event.

She started with her signature pâtés, and now she has a spot called Pâté Bar, located inside Polo Bar & Grill in Hollywood.

Chef Rose Jean: “I feel great to be amongst a hosts of chefs who are pioneers in the game. For the brunch itself, I’m serving one of my brother’s favorite dishes: it’s Jon Jon Pasta. Two things Haitians love, rice and pasta.”

Wyclef Jean: “What’s amazing to me is to watch my little sister — her style and her grind of that entrepreneurship, and taking nothing for granted. Everything she learned is actually from me.”

Of course, big brother Wyclef is taking all the cooking credit.

Wyclef Jean: “I actually taught my sister as Wyclef Jean. Now, of course, she’s going to deny it.”

Chef Rose Jean: “I have, like, horror stories of him making me food when I was little. But I can say that he is quite supportive.”

With a musician and a chef in the family, Miami is lucky to have them both.

Chef Rose Jean: “I don’t think you could have one without the other.”

Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch is free to the community with an RSVP.

FOR MORE INFO:

Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch/Haitian Heritage Month Edition

Caribbean Marketplace

5925 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

eventbrite.com/e/chefs-of-the-caribbean-celebrity-brunchhaitian-heritage-month-edition-tickets-634437899837

