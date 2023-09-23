“Kitchen Nightmares” has been off the air for 10 years, and now Chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing back one of his most popular shows to Fox. We caught up with him to talk about the return of the reality show, and Chef promises a season full of exciting revamps and reveals.

It would be a dream to have celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay visit your restaurant. Unless…

Chef Gordon Ramsay (on “Kitchen Nightmares”): “This place is a death trap.”

That dream turns into a nightmare.

Chef Gordon Ramsay: “I launched ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ with Fox in 2007, and then we had seven amazing seasons, and so, to bring it back after a hiatus of 10 years, it’s one of the most popular demanded return shows on the planet. We don’t have many shows on Fox, so, I thought “Kitchen Nightmares” may be a nice edition, but all jokes apart, I think the devastation of what’s gone on in the industry over the last three years has been horrific, so there’s never been a more perfect time for ‘Kitchen Nightmares.'”

“Kitchen Nightmares” is back, and Bel Aire Diner in New York is feeling his wrath in the first episode.

Bel Aire Diner owner: “Having Gordon Ramsay here, I’m terrified.”

So, here’s how it works. The owners of a failing restaurant invite Chef Ramsay to spend a week with them to help revive the business.

So how does he decide?

Chef Gordon Ramsay: “I look for the authenticity first, and then we sit, we eat multiple courses, and then off into the kitchen, sometimes, especially this year, down into the basement, and that’s where things start to really emerge, and in not such a pleasant way.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay (on ‘Kitchen Nightmares”): “The freezers are full of ingredients that are wrapped up in coats of [expletive] mold. You served me that.”

Now, most people don’t mind being bossed around by him, because there is an upside.

Bel Aire Diner employee 1: “Oh, my God.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay: “Welcome to your new restaurant. We’ve revamped the menu.”

Bel Aire Diner employee 2: “It is fire!”

Chef Gordon Ramsay: “And that is the moment the journey and a half are well worth every step.”

"Kitchen Nightmares" premieres on Monday right after Deco.

