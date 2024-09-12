Sisters are doing it for themselves. In this case, it is brewing beer. A celebration of women crafting craft brews is going down in Broward this weekend.

Drink up! The annual FemAle Brew Fest is back in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday at Las Olas Oceanside Park. Ladies, start pouring.

Frances Antonio-Martineau: “We are celebrating eight years this year in our brand new location on Fort Lauderdale Beach.”

The fest has come a long way baby since its kick-off back in 2017.

Frances Antonio-Martineau: “We had about 15 breweries, fast forward to 2024 we’re up to 40 breweries and growing each year, so it’s very exciting.”

Women are definitely more involved in brewing these days but make no mistake, there’s still a long way to go to break the beer glass ceiling. That’s where this event comes in.

Frances Antonio-Martineau: “It helps with representation, showing women out there that they’re not alone if they decide to jump into the industry.”

This time around, the gathering is larger than lager. Women who’ve devoted their time and talents to other beverages will be part of the mix.

Frances Antonio-Martineau: “We are expanding our assortment of vendors, so this year we’re introducing Cider Kombucha, as well as wine vendors.”

The festival is also unveiling their very own beer this year. It’s a Pilsner lager called Fangs of Time. Getting in on the creative end of things is one way to keep things fresh.

Frances Antonio-Martineau: “Palates change, everybody evolves, which is why I try to evolve the festival as well, which is why this year we’re incorporating some educational workshops.”

Returning for a second year is the Beer and Bites pairing. I mean, who doesn’t like to eat, drink and find out which brews and foods go together? And trust us, you will be drinking.

Frances Antonio-Martineau: “Each ticket includes unlimited samplings of all of the vendors we have.”

To make the festival even more festive, there’ll be food trucks on hand, dishing out tasty treats and plenty of vendors. We would say that the FemAle Brew Fest is fem-tastic, but you know we’re not that corny.

Frances Antonio-Martineau: “I tell everybody it’s different than any craft beer festival that at least I’ve been to. The camaraderie and the atmosphere that occurs during the fest is just indescribable.”

Women take center stage at the FemAle Brew Fest on Saturday, Sept. 14.

