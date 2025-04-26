Back in the ’70s and ’80s, there was no bigger comedy team than Cheech & Chong. They got really high in the entertainment world — literally — until they split up.

The guys got back together for their latest film, “Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie,” which is in theaters now. So what did Deco do? We chilled with these lifelong buds, just to say hi.

Cheech Marin: “You sure we’re going the right way?”

Tommy Chong: “We’re in the middle of [expletive] nowhere.”

Cheech Marin: “No, we’re southwest of [expletive] nowhere. We’re not in the middle yet.”

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong take one final road trip in “Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie.”

Cheech Marin (to Tommy Chong in the film): “Got a joint?”

The two super stoners felt the time was right to tell their story, documentary-style. They claim it was for legal reasons.

Cheech Marin: “It was one of the conditions of our parole.”

Tommy Chong: “Says the guy who’s never been in trouble.”

Cheech Marin: “Says the guy – well, you were on parole.”

Tommy Chong: “I was.”

Cheech Marin: “After you got prison, you were on parole.”

Tommy Chong: “Oh, probation, probation.”

Cheech Marin: “It’s probation.”

We’ll let the lawyers figure that out.

The idea for the film came from someone very close to Tommy.

Tommy Chong: “It was a director, movie maker named Dave Bushell, and my daughter, Robbi Lynn Chong, was Dave’s connection to Chong, Cheech & Chong, ’cause you can’t really refuse your daughter.”

Some might say they’re the last great comedy duo to conquer films, records and stand-up.

Tommy Chong: “How many, how many people here smoke grass?”

[The crowd cheers.]

Cheech Marin: “That was a government survey.”

The gig isn’t as easy as it seems.

Cheech Marin: “It’s a hard thing to do, to do a double, to do a team act, because you have to get the timing right. If you’re a stand-up solo, you don’t have to get anything right, the timing, with somebody else.”

Tommy wasn’t so sure about his partner’s theory.

Tommy Chong: “No, I disagree with that.”

Cheech Marin: “No, you don’t. You don’t disagree.”

Tommy Chong: “I disagree. He doesn’t know what…”

Cheech Marin: “Eventually he agrees.”

This isn’t the first time Tommy and Cheech haven’t seen eye to eye. The movie doesn’t shy away from showing their differences.

Cheech Marin: “You drive me nuts!”

It was those differences that made them so successful.

Cheech Marin: “But all teams do that. You know, they argue about what they’re gonna do, and it’s, like, the pressure that creates the diamond, and when the diamond pops up, we both recognize it, ’cause we both laugh.”

Things have certainly changed since these two pot pioneers started singing the praises of cannabis over 50 years ago.

We asked if society owes them a thank you. Their answer was pure Cheech & Chong.

Cheech Marin: “I think they owe us royalties, more than anything.”

Tommy Chong: “No, they owe us. They gotta go see the movie. That’s a must for every citizen in America and the world.”

Cheech Marin: “Five times.”

“Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie” is now playing in theaters.

