We are just a few days away from the official start of summer, but already outside, it feels like an inferno. Never fear, Deco’s here to turn your cruel summer into a cool summer.

So squirt on some sunscreen, grab a towel and put on your bathing suit. because we’re diving into the splash zone.

No need to fear, summer is here, and the National Hotel has been expecting you.

Stephane Mercier: “The National Hotel is an iconic hotel, a historical hotel. It was built and opened in 1939, so it’s probably one of the first properties in Miami Beach.”

But people aren’t coming to this adults-only hot spot for a history lesson.

Stephane Mercier: “Probably one of the specifics of the hotel is we have two pools. One, which is mainly under the sun, as well as a more tropical one, which is one of the longest pools in Miami.”

That’s right! Two hundred and five feet of water as blue as the sky and clean as a crystal.

Stephane Mercier: “It’s a very Instagram place, yes, absolutely.”

And when you get hungry or thirsty, head over to the bar.

Stephane Mercier: “We do have special cocktails, we have fruits as well as more tapas-oriented food and beverage offers.”

But you don’t have to stay at the hotel to enjoy all of this luxury.

Stephane Mercier: “Our local guests have, as well, the opportunity to book lawn chairs and a day pass at the National Hotel.”

If you are looking for some fun for the entire family to enjoy, Tidal Cove wants to keep you chilled and thrilled.

Shane Allor: “Tidal Cove is a five-acre water park that is connected to the J.W. Marriott Turnberry right here in beautiful Aventura.”

With seven water slides and multiple large bodies of water, this park is the definition of fun in the sun.

Shane Allor: “From lazy rivers to swimming pools, you know, we have all kinds of things available.”

But what about the thrill?

Shane Allor: “Flo Rider is the surf simulator, and that’s very exhilarating and fun for young and old alike.”

Water isn’t the only way to chill out here.

Shane Allor: “Lots of gelato options, a lot of toppings options. You can really make your own really fun creations. There really is a little something for everyone.”

Tamir Katsap: “People come to Miami for the heat, and we bring that as well at night!”

While beating the heat is priority, the Mo Bar at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel welcomes it.

Tamir Katsap: “I mean, we are very lucky to be in Miami.”

The drinks here can definitely spice up your summer.

Tamir Katsap: “We are launching our new cocktail menu. It’s an homage to Miami as a whole.”

The bar is introducing 14 new drinks, inspired by neighborhoods in the 305, and trust me, you will want to try this one.

Tamir Katsap: “We call it the Calle Ocho, which is rum with guava, cream cheese foam, top off with puff pastries. It’s as if you are on Calle Ocho.”

Other special cocktails include Oriental Old-Fashioned and the Japanese Design.

Tamir Katsap: “You can enjoy the entire city of Miami and Miami Beach, without leaving our beautiful air-conditioned room.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The National Hotel

1677 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

nationalhotel.com

Tidal Cove Aventura

Located at J.W Marriott Turnberry

19999 West Country Club Drive

Aventura, FL 33180

tidalcovemiami.com

Mo Bar

Mandarin Oriental Hotel

500 Brickell Key Drive

Miami, Florida 33131

mandarinoriental.com/en/miami/brickell-key/dine/mo-bar-lounge

