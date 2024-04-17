You know you love it! There’s nothing like cruising down the road, pretending you can sing and jammin’ to your favorite tunes. But the ride in this next story takes the car stereo to a whole new level.

Alex Miranda is checking out Miami’s DJ car, where the party drives to you. He’s rolling up right now. What’s up Alex?

Look girls, it is always a party in my car when I’m driving, but the DJ car is on a whole other level.

Alex Miranda: Dray, are your party’s always this lit?

DJ Draydel: First off, thank you to Boys Sramana for allowing us to do this and giving us permission, always supporting the arts. And yes, it is always this lit. This is actually not as lit as it could be. But this is actually super super lit. We’re here in Wynwood.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, well, let’s make it as lit as we can be guys.”

When you don’t go to the party but the party comes to you.

That’s the DJ car.

DJ Draydel: “They’re stuck in traffic and then all of a sudden you see this car and you’re like, ‘Wait, what is going on?’ Frown turns upside down, excited dancing.”

Alex Miranda: “It would have been great in that Key Biscayne traffic nightmare that happened over the weekend. Did you hear about that?”

DJ Draydel: “I did. I did.”

Alex Miranda: “Where were you? Where were you when we needed you.”

DJ Draydel started building the mobile DJ booth nine years ago.

DJ Draydel: “There’s so many hurdles with playing music and so,. I wanted to just have a platform that gave me the freedom to play where I want, when I want.”

And it’s been a green light for great times ever since.

This ride can be rented for your.

DJ Draydel: “Birthday parties, we’ve done podcasts on it, people shooting for content, music videos.”

Alex Miranda: First birthday party, you can be like babies.”

DJ Draydel: “And we can literally have a party in the middle of a field a park you know, because everything is self sustainable.”

With gradle spinning or without

DJ Draydel: “The moving version is typically for bigger events. We make sure that if we need to, permits are pulled. The static version, you know, typically is in a private residence and we always follow the noise ordinances.”

Either way, this party is going to be supercharged.

DJ Draydel: “There’s rim lights, there’s lights around the whole bottom. This thing lights up, the inside also lights up, and there’s a screen that we can change with an app to say whatever it is that you want. Two pairs of JBL is up here. Wireless microphones compressors, noise suppressors. We can hook up a whole live band to it if you wanted to.”

Maybe even those wannabe DJs in your life could give it a shot.

OK, maybe that’s not the vibe.

*Alex Miranda dancing*

Better, but.

*Alex Miranda dancing*

This one always hits the spot.

You can book the DJ car starting at $200 an hour.

DJ Draydel: “I’m actually excited for traffic.”

Dre also takes us out to charity events and has a good time for everybody, pro bono, which is I think a wonderful thing.

If you are a DJ, you can rent the DJ car to spin yourself! To book, click here.

