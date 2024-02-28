You can get a good old-fashioned burger anywhere in Miami. But if you want an award-winning burger. Pincho Factory has the meats! Deco had to investigate if this burger is worth the hype. Spoiler alert.. nom, nom, it is!

When it comes to burgers, one Miami restaurant knows exactly what the people want.

Pincho Factory in Westchester is the people’s choice. The burger joint claimed the title at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s “Burger Bash.”

Adrian Sanchez: This is an incredible honor that we have, it’s the third time that we’ve won the People Choice award, and it’s something that nobody else has done. It’s kinda surreal when you think about it.”

Pincho delighted the crowd with its jalapeno demight burger! So we had to know — what’s on it?

Adrian Sanchez: “Jalapeno jack cheese, jalapeno bacon jam, jalapeno bacon, and then jalapeno aioli.”

Wow, that’s enough jalapeno to set your mouth on fire! Or is it?

Adrian Sanchez: “Everybody thinks “jalapeno delight oh my gosh it’s going to be so spicy” but it is actually a really balanced burger. You’ve got sweetness, you got smokiness, you got savory and you got spice”

Besting out the competition three times is no easy feat.

Adrian Sanchez: “It means something every time because every single year you are trying to impress a different group of people and trying to get their votes to say ‘I’m the best in the bash.'” You do it a third time it’s like ‘OK, we are staying creative and we are staying in line with what everybody loves.'”

So pincho? What are you doing with the $2500 cash prize?

Adrian Sanchez: “We’re going to Disney World hahaha!”

He’s just kidding. But the flavor in this burger is no joke!

Michelle Nassimos: “My experience at Pincho was amazing. I had the jalapeno delight and it’s no wonder why they won People’s Choice at the Burger Bash this year, it’s amazing.”

You can come in and try it for yourself until the end of March or any of the other tasty burgers that keep people coming back!

Adrian Sanchez: “Aside from the jalapeno delight, we have the pipo’s choice, which actually made it onto the permanent menu. We also have the tostones burger which is one of the burgers that put us on the map. Its two plantains as the bun.”

Brian Castillo: “I’ve been coming to Pincho for over 10 years and honestly they never disappoint.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Pincho Factory

Various Locations

https://pincho.com/menu/

