There must be something in the air because the temperature in SoFlo has been dipping lately. Yeah, Shireen. It’s called Christmas magic and air conditioning. We’re still nine days away from the big day. But Deco found a couple of spots that’ll already have you feeling merry and bright.

Out of the North Pole and straight to SoFlo.

Miami may be hot, but Frosty’s keeping his cool at a special spot in the 305.

Gina Genna: “Frosty’s hideaway is our immersive pop-up Christmas bar, located inside the Intercontinental Miami.”

This whimsical wonderland has it all. From Santa hats and festive decor to crafty cocktails.

Gina Genna: “Come out with your girlfriends and just kick off the holiday season. We do have tickets available, which include a welcome coquito cocktail, and then a seasonal cocktail of your choice.”

You had me at Coquito. But spill the tea on the other drinks that’ll have us feeling spruced up.

Gina Genna: “The yule mule is our Moscow mule. The Chocotini is our take on an Espresso Martini. You can expect over-the-top garnishes. Very seasonal, very Instagrammable.”

Michelle Delmas: “Oh my God, this place was amazing. I can come with my friends. It’s festive and not only do you feel like it’s a magical place, but the drinks are delicious.”

Jingle all the way to Wynwood!

Santa is heading south for the winter, but he’s bringing the holiday spirit with him.

Ana Rivera: “Holly Jolly is in the Wynwood Marketplace. We are the most festive holiday bar. We’re welcoming everybody, the naughty and the nice people.”

Think Polar Express wishes and gingerbread houses because Swarm and Holly Jolly have totally decked out The Deck.

Ana Rivera: “There’s gonna be a bunch of photo ops. There is tons of Christmas trees, candy canes, and ornaments. There’s a little bit of everything.”

This place will raise your spirits in more ways than one.

Ana Rivera: “We’re ready to make spirits bright with six specialty cocktails.”

Celebrate the season with the Holly Jolly Mule. It’s got vodka, pomegranate, and a Christmas tree straw, or get the night started on a sweet note with the Gingerbread martini. This one has vodka, gingerbread syrup, whipped cream, and a cookie on top. I’ll drink to that!

Sofia Chacin: “It definitely gets you in that holiday spirit. I came here with my friends today. We had a really good holiday cocktail. It definitely brings the Christmas vibes.”

Tickets to Frosty’s Hideaway are $45 and include two drinks. Holly Jolly passes start at $17 and include a welcome cocktail.

Reservations are required for both.

FOR MORE INFO:

Frosty’s Hideaway

InterContinental Miami 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, FL 33131

Book Tickets Here



Holly Jolly Bar in Wynwood

2250 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Tickets

