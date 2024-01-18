When most people use the phrase “let’s get this bread,” they are talking about money. But not us. Here at Deco Drive, we want actual bread, the delicious and dessert kind. Deco’s checking out a new SoFlo spot that’s dishing out wickedly sweet treats that are wicked good.

Something spook-tacular is cooking in Plantation.

Eddie Diaz: “We call ourselves Wicked Bread because the bread is just wicked good.”

Wicked Bread Co. is casting a sinfully sweet spell on dessert lovers, thanks to its signature cinnamon bread.

Eddie Diaz: “Cinnamon bread is the perfect combination of bread and a cinnamon roll. It’s fluffy, it’s flavorful.”

But don’t just take his word for it.

Alex Calante: “I need to get my fix at least once a week. I come all the way from Kendall to eat here.”

It is love at first bite. The bakery’s OG cinnamon bread comes topped with a homemade cream cheese icing.

But that’s just the beginning.

Eddie Diaz: “For all of our loaves, the cinnamon bread is the base, and everything gets piled on top.”

Craving that salty-sweet combination? Get the best of both worlds with the Six Degrees of Maple Bacon.

Eddie Diaz: “We have a maple glaze, we add bacon, and then an additional drizzle of maple glaze.”

Alex Calante: “By far the best one. That’s my favorite one. I need to get it every time I’m here. The bacon is cooked to perfection, and the sweetness with the saltiness, it just goes perfect.”

You can’t go wrong with a crunch. Especially when it’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Eddie Diaz: “Another really popular loaf, we top it with the traditional cream cheese icing, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and condensed milk. If you’re into sweetness, this is the one to get.”

If the name and decor weren’t enough of a hint that Wicked Bread Co. is all in when it comes to spooky vibes…

Eddie Diaz: “The theme when you walk in is pretty much as if you were walking into a witch’s cottage.”

The name of this next tasty treat says it all.

Eddie Diaz: “The Black Magic is another really popular one. That one’s covered with peanut butter, it has crushed Oreos, and we add a chocolate drizzle to that, and that’s just a chocolate lover’s dream.”

There’s even a rotating cinnamon bread that changes monthly, like this Hex and the City One. But…

Eddie Diaz: “People love the bread so much, we tend to run out before we even close, so if you want it, come early.”

Skeleton: “This cinnamon bread is to die for. Trust me, I know!”

In addition to the cinnamon bread, Wicked Bread Co. also has a fun twist on a classic pigs in a blanket. It’s a Cajun sausage wrapped in pasty and drizzled with a maple glaze. Now that’s what I call sweet and spicy!

FOR MORE INFO:

Wicked Bread Co.

1263 S Pine Island Road

Plantation, FL 33324

305-912-7323

wickedbread.com

