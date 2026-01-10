Start off the year with a little drama — the good kind — because January at the Arsht Center is stacked.

Arsht has culture on its mind. From the sweet violin sounds of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to jazz legend Diana Krall, they’re inviting everyone to begin 2026 with a standing ovation.

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “January at the Arsht is a great time to make going to a live performance your resolution for the New Year. There’s so much to offer here for really every taste. We have the Florida premier of ‘The Inheritance.’ It’s a really moving original play performed by all local actors.”

“The Inheritance Part One” will be performing at the Ziff Ballet Opera House until Jan. 26.

