The holiday season or New Year’s Eve might have left you more fried than fired up. And nothing says “new year, new me” like a body reboot. Enter Biohack Lab. From hangover helpers to energy resetting machines, this ultimate recovery spot is dripping with good feels.

Partying hard into 2026 could be too much for the body and could turn you into a zombie.

At the Biohack Lab, their purpose is to make you feel alive again, down to the cellular level. Oh, that sounds pretty smart.

Raina Cassis: “We’re a wellness center. We focus on the mind, body and spirit. We have over 25 different modalities that cater to making you the best version of yourself. You have zombie cells in your body. In science, they’re known as senescent cells, these are cells that are not working and functioning at their best levels.”

And going through their “Post New Year’s Eve: Revive and Reset’ gets rid of these lazy little guys.

Raina Cassis: “The first thing that’s done is definitely a cryo to help boost your body and your cells and wake you up. Think of your cells as little battery packs and we’re recharging them, and when your cells have more energy, that’s good for blood flow, circulation and inflammation, which we see a lot after drinking.”

Spencer O’Neal: “I like the cryo chamber, there’s just kind of an immediate endorphin pump after that and you just have so much energy, like, I leave that and I wanna go back and party again but maybe I’ll take it easy for a couple of days.”

Then, it’s off for some heat.

Raina Cassis: “Definitely an infrared sauna session to sweat out whatever toxins you ingested during that time.”

After, go inside this white ball.

Raina Cassis: “Hyperbaric oxygen therapy here, is that you go into a chamber, we put your body in a pressurized state, almost as if you’re in a submarine diving down under water. When your body is in that pressurized state, the molecule of oxygen becomes small enough to travel wherever it needs to go to.”

And some much needed drip tops the holistic experience.

Raina Cassis: “Ending off with an IV of your choice. And you also have molecular hydrogen, which is an incredible tool. It gives you more clarity and more energy to be able to take on the rest of the weekend if you have to.”

Nicholas Wingord: “I partied pretty hard with my best friend and that added to feeling even more tired and I feel like being here has been great. I already feel rejuvenated.”

The Biohack Lab has locations in Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines and Coral Gables, with more coming soon.

