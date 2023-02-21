If you want a pizza of my heart, then you gotta know where to dough. Sorry, I mean go. Square Pie city is serving up slices at a brand-new location in Miami’s Design District, and they’re giving us the deep dish on their Detroit-style pizza. Where they reinvent the wheel into a square.

Oh, pie.

Celebrity chef Jeremiah Bullfrog is baking up some fresh new food at Square Pie City.

Jeremiah Bullfrog: “We make Detroit style pizza and we’re filling that gap in the neighborhood of just bringing you delicious pizza.”

The pizzeria took over the spot where “Harry’s Pizzeria” used to be.

Jeremiah Bullfrog: “It’s an iconic building it’s been a pizzeria for like 11 years, it was cool for us to come in give it a little facelift, freshen it up and then bring in a different vibe.”

The pizza was first made in the motor city, so Jeremiah decided to keep up with the tradition of how the pie came to be.

Jeremiah Bullfrog: “It was made in a specific pan that they grabbed from the manufacturing line, it was a part/pan, someone decided to bring it to a bar in Detroit and someone cooked a pizza in it.”

That’s how it ended up getting its signature square shape.

Jeremiah Bullfrog: “Our pizza has a super fluffy dough it gets super crunchy on the bottom and on the sides, we bake cheese directly into the side of the pan between the pan and the dough so it develops a super crispy layer of cheese.”

Beverly Stone Moraes: “The cheesy doughy crust, the taste of it, it’s just wonderful. It’s just so different from any classic pizza I’ve ever had.”

You can get the classic toppings on your pizza but if you want switch it up.

Jeremiah Bullfrog: “Our white pie is for people who may not want some red sauce, we developed our own sauce out of ricotta cheese that coats the bottom of the pan and it’s super creamy with a little roasted garlic, house ricotta goes on top and finish it with some grated parmesan.”

Sounds delicious but the best part is…

Jeremiah Bullfrog: “You can be in and out in like 15 minutes for under ten bucks. You come for dinner it’s a little bit different experience, you dim the lights we crank the music, again, super vibey, a little bit of everything for everyone.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.