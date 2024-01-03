Fox kicks off the new year with an exciting week of TV including new shows. Couch surfing is still hot, especially if you partied too hard this last weekend, so you know you want to be horizontal.

From cooking shows to animated series, here’s what Fox has.

Start your night off on a high note with the celebrity version of “Name That Tune”.

Then it’s the debut of “The Floor” with host Rob Lowe.

Rob Lowe, host of “The Floor”: “Think of it as checkers or chess but you move your piece by answering a trivia question.”

Then on Wednesday, it’s music to your ears. Season three of “I Can See Your Voice” kicks off with Ken Jeong.

Celebrity detectives help contestants guess the good singers from the bad ones without hearing them sing.

It’s all relative on the series premiere of “We are Family.”

Here’s how it works: a studio audience has to guess the famous relatives of performers.

Anthony Anderson, host of “We are Family: “This show proves that behind every superstar there’s a family member with a story that’s waiting to be sung.”

Host Anthony Anderson and his mom “Mama Doris” try to figure it out as well.

Thursday is a new episode of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen”

Friday Fox Sports presents “WWE Friday night smackdown”

Then on Sunday catch the new animated series “Grimsburg.”

Jon Hamm stars and executive produces the show that follows Detective Marvin Flute as he tries to win back his ex-wife.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.