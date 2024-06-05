Soccer or futbol in SoFlo hasn’t been the same since Lionel Messi came into the picture. The stadium is also trying to elevate their grub game. They have new concessions like “Mister Chory” and VIP clubs where you can stuff yourself with all-you-can-eat and drink because that’s the goal.

Inter Miami soccer fans are going wild for Lionel Messi and food at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale has got to match the goat’s energy.

Chef Gregg Krupin, head chef for Inter Miami: “We have Lionel Messi one of the best soccer players in the world. So excitement is high. Our food has to be just as exciting.”

Argentina is on everyone’s mind at concession level of “Mister Chory”.

Carlos Armas, Mr. Chory: “Of course, Messi is Argentinian and Choripan is a typical Argentinian sandwich.”

So, what’s in it?

Carlos Armas: “It’s like a piece of bread like a hotdog but it’s not hotdog bread, it’s like a bread with Argentinian sausage inside. That’s why we call come to Choripan to eat Messi sausage.”

Well then! If that didn’t do it for you, try one of their premium club levels where the yumminess is global.

Chef Gregg Krupin: “We try to change the menus every game. We try to start something new, surprise and delight.”

The all-inclusive three-level northwest club has the views and the eats.

Chef Gregg Krupin: “Tonight we have paella. So we do a Spanish paella tonight. We have chorizo, we have even international, we have empanadas. We have tequenos from Venezuela. We have a taco bar. We have everything you can imagine. We also have dessert which we make in-house. It’s painstakingly. We do a lot, thousands of desserts we make.”

Midfield Club is the way to go for a local taste.

Chef Gregg Krupin: “Which is our next level, Ultra VIP where we have guest chefs. We invite local chefs from around. It’s included in the price of the ticket. All inclusive drinks, except for liquor but beer and wines are included. The food is included.”

Sarah Miskel: “They have sushi, wine, short ribs, it’s really good and it’s always different. It’s so nice, it’s convenient. You eat now, you can eat later then go to your seats. It’s nice having kind of that Latin influence, it’s always a party vibe. The fans are great, it’s electric. It’s fun.”

