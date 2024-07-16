“National Anthem” the movie hits theaters this weekend. It’s a wild and wonderful drama about young love and the LGBTQ world out west. The stars, Charlie Plummer and Eve Lindley, horsed around with Deco to tell us more.

Charlie Plummer (as Dylan): “You’re still here. You liking it?”

The coming-of-age flick, “National Anthem” explores rodeo life and love in the LGBTQ community.

Eve Lindley: “It’s the greatest rush of adrenaline. It’s like a first kiss.”

Speaking of firsts, Actor Charlie Plummer confesses lessons learned finding his person.

Charlie Plummer: “My first experience with love taught me a tremendous amount about myself and about deep love relationships period. And I think it also kind of scared me in ways with how I didn’t necessarily feel ready for some of those lessons.”

Eve Lindley (as Sky): “You’re Dylan, right?”

Charlie plays a construction worker who works on a farm with rodeo-performing ranchers. He falls for the irresistible, Eve Lindley aka Sky.

Charlie Plummer (as Dylan): “I don’t really have time for that. I’m just usually working.”

Working the land was an eye-opening experience for them both.

Eve Lindley: “I mean, it was surprising that we were able to do it as people who didn’t grow up on farms. There’s like a synergy that happens on a ranch, that everyone’s doing their part.”

Charlie Plummer: “How little sleep a lot of these folks get given how early they have to wake up and then how much of their job is manual labor and how that can run into the late night.”

This visually stunning movie shows how following your heart is always the right move, even out west.

Eve Lindley: “There’s nothing like love. It makes the world go round.”

Eve Lindley (as Sky): “You know, there’s still love.”

