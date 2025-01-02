Cello, is it me your looking for? I can see it in your eyes. Ian Maksin is bringing the sounds of the cello to SoFlo and creating a one-man orchestra concert.

Nothing beats the soothing sounds of big orchestra. OK, maybe one instrument can.

Ian Maksin, cellist: “If you close your eyes, it really sounds like there’s probably 30 or 40 people playing at the same time.”

Because Ian Maksin is creating big band vibes with his first love.

Ian Maksin: “I play the cello, and I sing in 37 languages, and I use a bunch of electronic devices to make myself sound like a whole symphony orchestra, so I clone myself in real time. I heard it for the first time when I was 6 years old, and I fell in love with the sound.”

The sound can be rockin’.

Ian Maksin: “Very often it sounds like guitar. Sometimes it sounds like rock guitar, like distorted guitar, because I come from rock ‘n’ roll background, along with learning classical music. It sounds very soulful.”

And his inspiration for creating music is the world.

Ian Maksin: “Inspired by my travels around the world, different parts — from Central Asia to South America to the Middle East, Europe, Balkans, and there’s little bits of folk music that you hear. I meet with local musicians for so-called jam sessions; that’s what we call it. I learned from those people about their music, about their songs, songs from their homeland, and then I take those songs on the road.”

Ian’s winter tour hits Florida next week

Ian Maksin: “I’m very much looking forward to bringing my music to Florida. I love Florida. I feel like I get a lot of great vibes. For me, it’s a journey. I travel nearly all year round, playing nearly 200 concerts a year in many, many countries all over the world, and I do believe that this connects people in a very profound level.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Ian Maksin: Songs of the Vagabond Cello 2025 Tour

Sunday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

The Soundpost Venue

2703 Gateway Drive

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

ianmaksin.com/tour

