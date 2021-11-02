Only 364 more days until Halloween. Not that we’re counting or anything. Fright night has come and gone, but your favorite celebs definitely had a scary good time celebrating. Here’s a look at some of our favorite looks from over the weekend.

Halloween was out of this world for Lizzo. The singer had everyone green with envy over her Baby Yoda costume.

Taylor Swift also kept it quirky, dressing up as a giant squirrel.

Kerry Washington knows a trend when she sees one, even when it’s as deadly as the Squid Game.

Ciara (singing): “No, I don’t want know scrub. A scrub is a guy that can get no love from me.”

Ciara brought her A-game. That’s really her as each member of TLC!

She also paid tribute to the late Selena.

Ciara (singing): “Bidi bidi bom bom. Bidi bidi bom bom.”

Hailey Bieber totally slayed in not one, not two, but four iconic Britney Spears looks.

Jenna Dewan got in touch with her inner Lady Marmalade.

Harry Styles was somewhere over the rainbow as Dorothy.

Saweetie was feeling catty as Catwoman, and her look was totally Halle Berry-approved.

Halle Berry: “I know that’s right,”

Saweetie: “But never, ever wrong.”

Speaking of animals, Reese Witherspoon played tribute to Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds.”

While Megan Thee Stallion was seeing spots as Cruella.

Heidi Klum kept it pretty simple with this feisty feline look.

And Ariana Grande transformed into the Creature from the Black Lagoon. She and her husband Dalton also rocked a “Little Shop of Horrors” couples costume.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and the family transformed into the Addams Family.

Cardi B also got in on the Morticia Addams fun.

And Kendall Jenner soared to great heights in her “Mars Attacks” look.

Amy Schumer: “I don’t have a uterus, but nothing can stop me from wearing Tampax.”

Amy Schumer soaked up the festivities as a tampon.

While Katy Perry and Orlando went as a sign of the times — a doctor and a vaccine.

Lance Bass and his husband Michael have looked scary, but their newborn twins were as cute as can be.

And speaking of cute, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes opted for a Dia de los Muertos celebration instead of Halloween. They looked picture perfect.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.