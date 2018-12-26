Celebs flaunt Christmas celebrations on social media

Demi and Amy weren’t the only ones sharing their holiday spirit online. A bunch of celebrities took to social media to share what their Christmas looked like. From Dwayne Johnson having a rock solid day, to Kim Kardashian throwing a party like only she could — here’s a round-up of what all the beautiful people did for the holiday.

Dwayne Johnson: “Look! That’s what he left! Look at all the toys!”

Jasmine Johnson: “Ahhhhh!”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson became “Dwanta Claus” for his 3-year-old daughter Jasmine on Christmas morning. Then he snuck in a holiday workout sesh.

John Legend performed at Kim and Kanye’s absurdly lavish party, attended by the Kardashian-Jenner family and celebs like Paris Hilton.

Paris Hilton: “Merry Christmas, everybody. What a party, baby.”

Paris and Kim went sledding together. That’s hot.

Oprah Winfrey: “From our house to yours — Merry Christmas!”

The family was all together for Christmas with Oprah!

While Taylor Swift wished everyone a purry Christmas, all snuggled up with one of her cats.

Gabrielle Union: “Christmas with the Wades!”

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade showed off their impressive spread and shared this adorable picture, celebrating their baby girl’s very first Christmas.

Over at the Smith household, Will and Jada were sleighing as Santa and Rudolph.

Mark Wahlberg: “I hear all the footsteps. All the running. Everybody’s coming.”

Mark Wahlberg was up in the wee hours of the morning, ready to open presents with his wife and four kids.

Jennifer Lawrence was overcome with Christmas spirit. She teamed up with Toys for Tots and visited a children’s hospital in her hometown of Louisville.

While “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Oceans 8” star Awkwafina gave us an important Christmas lesson.

Awkwafina: “Christmas and the holidays, it’s not about self promotion, OK? Hey, check out these movies that I was gifted. Weird, huh?”

Usually the Kardashian Christmas bash is hosted by mama Kris Jenner, but this year it was Kim and Kanye’s job. Clearly, they spared no expense.

