Red and green are the traditional Christmas colors, but a little gold never hurt nobody either, and when it comes to festive makeup, you can go as glam as you want. After all, it’s all about having a holly, jolly good time!

Get ready to slay all day for the holidays.

Celebrity makeup artist Justine DiVanna is a pro when it comes to making people look good.

Justine DiVanna: “I’ve been a makeup artist for over 10 years now. I also do content creating, and my whole brand is about makeup making women feel beautiful.”

Justine has worked with celebs like Rihanna, Jenny McCarthy, and Deena and Angelina from “Jersey Shore.”

But now, she’s showing Deco how to glam it up, at the Gabriel Hotel in downtown Miami!

Justine DiVanna: “Today I’m going to be showing you guys two amazing holiday looks.”

This first look is all about keeping it colorful for Christmas.

Justine says pops of bright shades are hot, hot, hot, so don’t be afraid to reach for red and green.

Justine DiVanna: “On the corners of the eyes, I like to really do a nice pop, like a nice highlight, and then I like to blend it into more of that really pretty burgundy color. Pop that in the crease, blend it up really soft. “

To keep it festive, Justine goes over the black liner with a green shadow and puts some on the lower lash line.

To tie the look together, blot on some burgundy lipstick.

Justine DiVanna: “Sometimes, bright red is a little too much. I think burgundy is the perfect color that’s kind of like a happy medium.”

Participant: “I would wear this makeup look, honestly, to any event or party, even a brunch. Anywhere where I just want to feel confident and beautiful.”

Looking to keep things a little more neutral?

Justine’s got a look that will have you feeling golden.

Justine DiVanna: “A really kind of graphic gold. That’s very, very in, and that’s very holiday and festive.”

This look gets a gold shimmer shadow all over the lid. Then add some dark brown to the crease and blend for the perfect smoky eye.

Justine DiVanna: “It’s classic. It is timeless, and it is just perfect for the holidays.”

Finish it off with black winged liner and a glossy, burgundy lip.

But instead of false lashes, Justine’s adding magnetic ones.

Justine DiVanna: “You don’t have to use any glue. You literally just apply your eyeliner, and it sticks right to the eyeliner.”

Now you’re ready to shine brighter than Christmas lights.

Dynasty Huckleby: “The makeup that Justine did on me today is absolutely so fun and so festive. I really love the gold glam look. Like, I’m all about it.”

Justine might be a makeup pro, but she thinks the real beauty of the holidays is giving back.

That’s why she’s raising awareness for women’s mental health.

