It’s time for us to break up with our lash curlers. Say bye-bye to your old lash routine and hello to beautiful, luxurious lashes. A famed celebrity lash stylist is showing Deco what’s hot in Hollywood in the world of eyelashes.

Most of us have been there, false lashes just don’t cooperate. Thank God for lash extensions, am I right?

Get ready to be the envy of all your friends. At Envious Lashes in Brickell, you’ll leave like a whole new person.

Clementina Richardson: “It’s all about enhancing women’s beauty, whether it’s the eyes, the eyebrows. We do natural enhancements, lash lifts; of course, lash extensions.”

Clementina Richardson is a lash stylist to some famous faces, like Julia Roberts and Mary J. Blige.

Clementina Richardson: “My favorite is Mary J. Blige. I’ve been doing her now consistently for about almost eight years, and now she’s all that drama with the stage and performing, and she’s all about that super dramatic cat-eye. We can give you that look just with extensions. It’s all about placing and customizations.”

When you first come in you’ll meet with your lash stylist and customize the look to your unique eye shape.

Clementina Richardson: “Then, I would talk to them about, how full of a look are you looking for? Do you want natural? Do you want dramatic?”

Once you decide, it’s time to sit back and let your stylist work her magic.

Clementina Richardson: “I can make someone’s eyes look lifted without the use of surgery, and that’s all done with lash placement.”

I need to get on that. The process takes about one to two and a half hours.

Clementina Richardson: “The difference with lash extensions for sure is like, once they’re on, they’re on. You don’t have to worry about getting up, applying mascara, cleaning off mascara, raccoon eyes, crying.”

Lina Bolano: “Oh, my God!”

These lashes can give Mary J. a run for her money.

Lina Bolano: “I really love the attention to detail and just how she really personalized the lashes to fit my face and just give me the look, the cat-eye I was going for.”

Bye-bye, mascara.

Clementina Richardson: “Women love waking up and not having to do anything with their eyes, no eyelash curlers, no mascara. Lash extensions can appear very natural. They can be tailored to look like your own, and it’s all about customization.”

