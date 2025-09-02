Big moves, bright lights and serious star power are coming to the high seas.

Celebrity Cruises is gearing up for its boldest entertainment lineup yet. It’s a cross between Vegas and New York theater. Let’s take you inside the final rehearsals before their newest ship sets sail.

At Celebrity Cruises’ rehearsal space — the energy’s unreal.

Aerialists, dancers, singers, parkour artists — all training for something massive.

Lisa Lehr: “It’s an exciting time here at Celebrity Cruises, because we’re putting finishing touches on our new show product for Celebrity Xcel.”

And Celebrity Xcel is the line’s brand new ship launching this November.

Lisa Lehr: “At Celebrity Xcel, we are taking our entertainment to new heights, we are elevating everything we’re doing. We’re doubling down on our shows because our guests love them.”

With three brand new theater shows and two brand new club shows, the cast is stacked — 75 performers, including high-flying stunts.

Lisa Lehr: “We have three new shows debuting, working with industry leading creatives. They’re spending, three to four weeks, per show, in development, working through songs, working through choreography and working through direction and aerial moments to really come together to bond, to build that kind of family, that will then carry on board.”

Yup, these performances are being built from the ground up.

Liam Lunniss: “I really love creating here at Celebrity, and the cast really inspired me for this show. It’s an international array of, like, super-talents, so it’s been really cool to get creative with them, to create something really unique.”

And it’s not just another gig, it’s a chance for the talent to bring something totally new to audiences at sea.

Bettina Lobo: “It’s really such a privilege to be able to leave that mark in a project, in the scale as Celebrity Xcel.”

