Celebrating with your boo on Valentine’s Day can be over-the-top like Deco or low-key, like watching Deco. Either way, there are options for you and just like normal people — our favorite celebs rose to the occasion to tell us about their plans. So grab some chocolate and let’s go knee-deep in the love-fest.

Love Day is not for the fast and the furious. For Tyrese, it takes imagination.

Tyrese: “Mine is too explicit to umm. Nah I’m just playing. My girl is on her way out here to Turks and Caicos and we’re just going to make the best of this beautiful water, this great weather, and catch a vibe.”

For singer, songwriter, and actress, Deborah Cox, having a chill-lax Valentine’s with her own wine is the way to go.

Deborah Cox: “I’ll be sipping on some Kazaisu. Probably just chilling and relaxing. I’ve been on the road and I’ve been traveling so much. It’s wonderful to just have a nice romantic, you know, cooked meal at home.”

Not just any window cleaner, Daisy Ridley’s a baddie in her new action thriller, ‘Cleaner’ and she’s also into movies, particularly a rom-coms.

Daisy Ridley: “I think I’m going to go see Bridget Jones. It’s funny my best friend’s going with his partner. It comes out Thursday so I thought ‘Sure.’ I don’t usually celebrate Valentine’s but love a movie.”

Same for Amirah Vann. Her V-day plans include peeping her new medical drama series, ‘Doc.’

Amirah Vann: “We’ve been together for so long I feel like some of the romance. Ah, what do you want to do? It becomes like let’s just put on our pajamas and you know watch episodes of Doc.”

Co-stars, Method Man and Kyra Sedgwick also prefer a simple Cupid holiday.

Kyra Sedgwick: “Both Kevin and I cook but I would say he’s a much more relaxed cook. I’m stressed and nervous, I hope everything works out.”

Method Man: “I can make some Americanized African spinach. Everything that I make is bomb. It’s just that when I do decide to cook it’s an event and it’s cheaper than taking someone out to a restaurant. That’s for sure. You spent like what $15, that’s great and it’s the thought that counted.”

‘Love and Hip-Hop: Miami star Amara La Negra agrees that the gesture is a gift.

Amara la Negra: “You know I’m a pretty simple girl. You know, I think it’s the thought that counts. So I don’t be asking for too much, not at the beginning. A reggae concert would be nice for Valentine. Slow winding and dancing. I wouldn’t mind a little of that.

