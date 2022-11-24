The day before Thanksgiving can be complete chaos or the most fun time of the year, depending on who you ask. Celebs like Joe Jonas, Anna Faris, and Jason Momoa are counting their blessings this year and getting ready for some holiday fun.

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks, and these stars are reflecting on what the holiday means to them.

Joe Jonas: “Just be with family. I think it’s just a time to like — growing up was watching football and and hanging out with friends and family, and I guess just being together, that’s what matters.”

For “Devotion” star, Joe Jonas, his favorite memories are about food. He says the meal isn’t complete if it’s missing…

Joe Jonas: “As much gravy on everything as possible, and I think the tradition is that I still separate the different items of food on my plate. My dad was always like, he had to separate them, and I think it’s carried on. Yeah, I’m one of those.”

Once dinner is over, it’s time for some classic Christmas movies at Jason Momoa’s house.

Jason Momoa: “Being with my babies watching those great movies, like, you know, sitting and cuddling and watching ‘Home Alone.'”

He’s also pumped about his latest film, “Slumberland.”

Jason Mamoa: “Someone brought up the other day and I’m like, ‘Oh, this might be one of those movies where, you know, you’re going to grow up watching this.'”

While the family in “The Estate” might not get along, that is not the case for Anna Faris. She loves her blended family.

Anna Faris: “I’m so grateful that all three kids, I have two stepkids and one son, 10, are really happy right now because when they’re not happy, that is rough.”

Co-star Toni Collette is thankful for all of her blessings.

Toni Collette: “I’m so grateful for the opportunities and the adventures that come my way. So many doors just keep opening, and it blows my mind that my life is like this.”

