Stars… They’re just like us. They’re getting ready for the holiday, hunkering down with some of their favorite traditions. The countdown to Saint Nick’s arrival is getting down the wire, and celebs are feeling the cheer. With Christmas a few days away, they’re recalling some of their most beloved moments and sharing them with us.

“The Masked Singer” champion Amber Riley and runners-up Wilson Phillips plan to get funky.

Amber Riley: “I like actually playing records on my record player around Christmas, and my family, we usually come together. We make Mexican food for Christmas. We’re going to have a pajama Christmas, and we’re just going to eat and be merry and play lots of Christmas songs.”

Clea Duvall, who plays Elsa on “Housebroken” said sightseeing is her favorite thing to do.

Clea Duvall: “When I was a child, I loved driving around and looking at Christmas lights, I just could not get enough of them. And I’m, you know, it’s still the same.”

“The Great North’s” Nick Offerman may be part of other people’s traditions because of his viral yule log video.

Nick Offerman: “I never would have dreamed, you know, our yule log video, it’s a commercial for Lagavulin Scotch, would become such a weird, popular tradition.”

Singer Tyler Hubbard can’t wait to be off the road and with his smallest fans.

Tyler Hubbard: “Time to spend with the family and the kiddos. They’re at a really fun age now. They’re 2, 3, and 4.”

Some stars watch holiday movies, like Melissa Barrera.

Melissa Barrera: “I love watching ‘The Grinch,’ honestly. I, I think it’s one of my favorite Christmas movies. I love watching ‘Home Alone.'”

And singer Lindsay Ell.

Lindsay Ell: “‘Home Alone,’ always a classic. ‘Elf’ has pretty much become a classic. I just never get to watch any movies, so I just go on like movie marathons through the holidays.”

Actor John Leguizamo, who’s in the new holiday-action flick “Violent Night,” also likes to cozy up with a few classics.

John Leguizamo: “‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ you know, like every American, that’s our go-to. And then ‘A Christmas Story,’ when I was a kid is my favorite of all Christmas movies.”

