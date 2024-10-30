Halloween is hours away and we’re not the only ones excited about dressing up and getting all that candy. This year, Alex and I are both going as slutty nurses.

Now here’s a look at how celebrities are getting into the Halloween spirit!

This Halloween, the stars can’t wait to get in on the fun, especially Slash who said he gets a kick out of seeing people rocking out as his twin.

Slash: “Some people love to be seen on TV or recognized for this or recognized, but, being, sort of, immortalized in an animated, kind of, way or, or as a Halloween costume, to me, is the, the most gratifying, sort of, fun way to be remembered, you know, or recognized, so, I love it, except for it can be awkward. I’ve been to a couple of Halloween parties where I was already there, when I walked in, I walked in at one point to a big party a few years ago and Axl and Slash were both there.”

“A nightmare on Elm Street” stars Heather Langenkamp and Robert Englund get ready for all the Freddy Krugers that pop up each Halloween.

Heather Langenkamp: “You’re gonna see so many Freddy’s this year.”

Robert Englund: “Well, the Freddy girls. The Freddy girls go from having the whole face disfigured to just having one half of the face disfigured to just having a slash like Freddy got, Freddy got to close, but they go sexy now. They’ve taken Freddy back.”

The “Hysteria” cast spends the night watching their favorite scary movies.

Nikki Hahn: “I wanna say like ‘Carrie’ or ‘Pet Sematary.'”

Emjay Anthony: “I’m gonna say, Krampus. Krampus.”

Kezii Curtis: “I think I’m gonna go very basic and just say “Friday the 13th.'”

As for Frankie Grande, he won’t be trick or treating because..

Frankie Grande: “I’m gonna be playing Frank-N-Furter at Bucks County Playhouse in the ‘Rocky Horror Show,’ and so, I will be Frank-N-Furter on Halloween night on stage, which is very exciting.”

Kelly MacDonald from the vampire-comedy “The Radleys” is taking it up a notch.

Kelly MacDonald: “I used to joke that and I mean, I was born to play a witch even though it was like vampires that I was like, really into. Maybe it’s just because it’s getting close to Halloween. I’m saying that.”

