The end of the year is upon us, and if you’re still looking for something to do there’s a party like no other going down at the Miami Beach Bandshell.

The Magic City Hippies wanna rock with you!

The band is currently on tour, but they’re making a special SoFlo stop on New Year’s Eve.

The count down to — wait, it can’t be 2023 already — and Magic City Hippies wants to celebrate with you.

Robbie Hunter: “It’s gonna be a great like evening I think. You know, a lot of our friends are coming from all over the place.”

The indie-funk band originally got their groove on in Coconut Grove, so these boys can really let loose.

Robbie Hunter: “We pop a bottle of champagne at every show, so it really fits with it. We’ll probably have to pop a few more.”

John Coughlin: “It’s gonna be crazy. We’re gonna go nuts. It’s gonna be like the best night of my year.”

And this Saturday, you know, December 31st, they’re gonna rock the Miami Beach Bandshell.

Robbie Hunter: “Yeah, I think it’s a perfect storm. It’s probably the best place we could play.”

But the 411 is, those Magic City Hippies miss them some 305.

Robbie Hunter: “We haven’t played in Miami literally years, so playing on New Year’s Eve is pretty incredible. It’s like an awesome homecoming and to be playing on the beach at the Bandshell is pretty sick.”

And at this show, forget all that New Year’s fuss — it’s all about fun!

John Coughlin: “We’re just gonna provide like a party. There’s gonna be music. We’ll be playing on stage. At midnight, we’ll countdown and stuff like that.”

Patr Howard: “No velvet rope vibes. We’re just gonna play some funk music for people to party and dance and hang out.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33141

786-453-2897

miamibeachbandshell.com

