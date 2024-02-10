If you’re looking to do something different for Valentine’s Day, listen up. There’s a place in Davie that’s got something sweet and cool waiting for you. We’re talking about Valentine’s Day, Hawaiian style.

Give your baby a rockin’ Valentine’s Day experience at Sweet Aloha Ice Cream.

Jimmy Anderson: “For Valentine’s Day, we’re hosting Aloha Always, a Valentine Romantic Rendezvous.”

You’ll feel like you’ve been transported to the islands for the night.

Jimmy Anderson: “We are bringing the spirit of aloha to Valentine’s Day and allowing valentines to come and enjoy an appetizer together and a specially prepared menu flight of mini ice cream cakes.”

The aloha spirit starts as soon as you walk in. A lei is placed around your neck as Brother Derek serenades you.

Brother Derek (singing): “On a white sandy beach of Hawaii.”

Your evening kicks off with a special drink.

Jimmy Anderson: “The cocktail is the Paradise Passion Mimosa. It’s made up of brut Champagne. It’s also made with our handmade POG juice, passion orange guava juice. It’s one of Hawaii’s specialty fruit drinks.”

You can start sharing your love when the appetizer hits the table. It’s good — berry, berry good.

Jimmy Anderson: “Strawberries and cream with a special fruit dip, a family recipe that we prepared.”

Now comes the triple threat entrée: the flight of mini ice cream cakes.

Jimmy Anderson: “The first is raspberry cheesecake, the second is chocolate-covered strawberry, and the third is chocolate haupia pie.

We’ll give you a little help with that last one.

Jimmy Anderson: “So haupia is a coconut flavor that’s kind of halfway between a pudding and a flan.”

Everything being served has been made specifically for Valentine’s Day. So, treat yourself and your special one to a night to remember.

Pedro: “Because I think Valentine’s Day is typically supposed to be atypical, so I think this experience is quite unique.”

You’ve got to make reservations for your Valentine’s Day ice cream dreams come true at Sweet Aloha.

FOR MORE INFO:

Sweet Aloha Ice Cream

8600 West State Road 84, Suite A

Davie, FL 33324

sweetalohaicecream.com

