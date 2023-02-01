Nobody knows your partner better than you and no one should. If your looking to know each other a little better, look no further than the Conrad Fort Lauderdale during valentine’s.

You don’t want to be like this guy on Valentine’s Day.

The Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach is a sweet experience that’s going to make your heartthrob, with a romantic picnic for two on their sky deck.

Ivette Rourke: “I would describe the vibe on the sky deck as relaxed romantic. Everything is set for you. So the moment you walk out all you need to do is enjoy each other, enjoy the picnic, enjoy the food, and enjoy the ocean.”

Kick off the night with a five course tasting menu.

Enjoy some bites like the tuna “rose”, angus tenderloin, or

Ivette Rourke: “Goat cheese croquets, followed by the miso salmon, and you can’t skip the ending. That chocolate kiss is to die-for.”

Mmmm you had me at chocolate.

The hotel takes out all the stress of planning, giving you time to relax.

Ivette Rourke: “We do everything for you, all you have to do is show up with your loved one and enjoy. Everything from the ocean breeze to a beautiful dinner to a special gift that you take away; everything is ready just for you.”

Oh and that special gift is a custom engraved Don Julio 1942 bottle.

Fancy.

Ivette Rourke: “You get to take away that special Don Julio gift that you can save for your next anniversary, next Valentines Day, or next special occasion together.”

And if you and your partner love food, then this is valentine’s date that is one for you both.

Ivette Rourke: “Definitely somebody who would like to treat their special someone to a gourmet meal, and have a special picnic put together and just enjoy the atmosphere.”

Lisa Poulsen: “I loved my salmon it was really good, but the dessert was also good and I’m such a big dessert girl.”

Lisa Poulsen: “I really love that it was a little picnic, the ambiance up here is really cute and really romantic.”

Guess what? you can enjoy it any day for the entire month.

Ivette Rourke: “Valentines Day is on a Tuesday, and we know you can’t necessarily celebrate the way you want to on a Tuesday so we want you to be able to celebrate any day of the week.”

For more information on how to book the experience you can email:

Fllci.Events@conradhotels.com

