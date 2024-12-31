Get ready to celebrate the new year with style, flavor, and fun! The legendary soup and champagne party is back! From delicious bowls of soup to live music and dancing under the stars, this celebration has it all and Deco is giving you all the deets.

Bring out your white clothes and put on your dancing shoes because the epic Soup and Champagne all-white affair has returned.

The annual New Year’s Day party is once again uniting the South Florida Haitian community with a good time and a bowl of soup joumou!

Jones Pierre: “Jan. 1st was the first day of Haitian independence and on that day, the generals who had won the war and gained our independence basically said for the people to make soup and give this soup to everybody.”

And there will be plenty of soup to go around at The Urban in historic Overtown but just be careful not to spill any on your whites.

Jones Pierre: “We came up with the concept of enjoying this soup with people. We dress up in all-white as a refresher, a brand new year and we party under the stars sipping champagne and enjoying our soup.”

And speaking of parties, wait until you hear what is in store for this year.

Jones Pierre: “During the event we feature artists. So we will have some painting going on. We also feature live bands and live Haitian musicians.”

Taking center stage is the Florida kompa band “Nu Look”

They aren’t the only ones who will have the party rocking.

Jones Pierre: “We also have a very big DJ. DJ Tony Mix will be in town, who’s an international Haitian DJ”

The best part: you don’t have to be Haitian to partake in the fun. This bash is for everyone!

Jones Pierre: “With our party, we’d like to invite everybody. We’d like to welcome everybody to our world so they can come in and understand us”

The party starts at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day and ends at 2 a.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Soup and Champagne

The Urban

1000 NW Second Ave, Miami, FL 33136

https://www.soupandchampagne.com/

